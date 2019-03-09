Israel shoots one man dead on Gaza border

Israeli forces have shot dead one Palestinian man and wounded 42 others who were taking part in protests at the border with Gaza.

Israel said more than 8,000 people were involved in the demonstrations, throwing rocks and explosives.

About 200 people have been killed since Palestinians began weekly border protests a year ago but tensions have increased in recent days.

Independent U.N. investigators recently released a report saying Israeli security forces may have committed war crimes in killing scores of Palestinians at weekly protests in Gaza last year.