A camera caught the "incredible" moment a rare Rothschild giraffe arrived into the world on Tuesday.

New mum Dagmar delivered her two-metre-tall male calf at Chester Zoo, England, after a 15-month pregnancy.

The zoo released some footage online, describing it as "incredible moments" as within minutes the baby boy was on his feet and suckling.

Rothschild giraffes are one of the most endangered mammals on the planet with fewer than 2,650 remaining.