International Women's Day: celebrating the female influence behind Euronews

To toast International Women's Day, we are shining a light on the female influence behind Euronews.

Have a look at the video above, which celebrates some of the women who work at our headquarters in Lyon, France.

It comes amid marches, celebrations and discussional panels across Europe to mark the awareness day.

Madrid held a protest over gender equality and, in Paris, demonstrators from Amnesty International gathered outside Saudi Arabia's embassy to wave placards that read "Honk for women's rights" and calling for the release of jailed women activists, including those who campaigned for the right to drive in the deeply conservative kingdom.

In London, Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, was due to join singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah, former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard and others in a panel discussion about issues affecting women today.