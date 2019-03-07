BREAKING NEWS

In surprise announcement, Sherrod Brown says he won't run in 2020

By Jane C. Timm with NBC News Politics
Sen. Sherrod Brown announced Thursday he will not run for president.

The surprise announcement comes after a two-month tour through early voting states, which many believed was the building blocks of a presidential campaign.

"I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism. I will keep fighting for all workers across the country. And I will do everything I can to elect a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate in 2020. The best place for me to make that fight is in the United States Senate," Brown said in a statement.

