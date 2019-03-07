Practising his best mooves: Farmer skates in front of his cows

"The cows are my audience," he said. "They always support me, they never boo."

Meet the sporty Spanish farmer who trains for freestyle rollerskating competitions in the illustrious surroundings of a cowshed.

After tending to his cows all day Pablo Pato, 33, then sweeps the hay out of the way and dons his skating boots.

Every now and then, when he's finished work in the remote mountain village of Llanuces in northern Spain, Pato briefly leaves the tiny village of three dozen residents to take part in regional freestyle competitions before human audiences, but the only way he can practise is on the cattle farm.

He already has various medals won in the championships hanging on the wall, but still, when asked what is more important to him, cows or skating, Pato immediately replied: "Cows".