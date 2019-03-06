Lagerfeld's last show: Paris fashion week remembers designer at Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel opened with a minute's silence for the late designer on Tuesday as friends, collaborators and fans turned out in Paris to remember his 35 years as the creative force behind the French couture house.

Conceived before his death in late February, the catwalk was transformed into a typically over-the-top winter wonderland setting, complete with wooden chalets and smoking chimneys, sealing Lagerfeld's reputation at the pinnacle of fashion showmanship.

Lagerfeld, who also turned out collections for his own label and Italy's Fendi, is credited with transforming Chanel into a luxury industry titan with almost €9 billion in annual sales during his tenure, and injecting fresh life into Coco Chanel's once eminent but fading couture house.