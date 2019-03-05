How much does 1GB of mobile data cost across Europe?

The cost of 1GB of mobile data across Europe has been revealed, with Greeks paying by far the most, and Ukrainians the least.

Data gathered in 2018 from 6,313 mobile data plans shows a stark disparity between European nations.

For example 1GB cost on average €1.17 in Poland in 2018, but €6.14 in Germany. Meanwhile the French paid €2.64 compared with €5.88 in the UK. Greece has the highest cost in Europe at €28.88, with Ukrainians enjoying the lowest at just €0.45 per GB.

India is the cheapest worldwide (€0.23), while Zimbabwe has the most expensive mobile data at a whopping €66.39 per GB.

The United States is one of the most expensive developed nations for mobile data, coming in 182nd in the world.

Four of the five most expensive countries to buy data were in sub-Saharan Africa.

The information from 230 countries was gathered by UK data service Cable.

Data wasn't available in a small number of countries, including North Korea and Venezuela.