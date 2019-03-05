Inspired by the London Fire Brigade

After some 20-30 years of service, it is not a dignified way to finish one's career in a landfill.

However, that is exactly what had happened with all of London’s fire-hoses until Kresse Wesling and Elvis Henrit made a mission to rescue them all. The idea was born after a chance encounter with the London Fire Brigade.

Just after they got inspired, the designers started looking for ways how to transform this specific material into luxury lifestyle accessories. This is how Elvis & Kresse's story started in 2005, and since then the design duo has been UK trailblazers for sustainable fashion while donating 50 percent of their profits back to charities. Their workshop, a converted mill in Kent, has been the scene of many rescue missions including not only different materials but their own dog.

Click on the video above to see how they kept rescuing different materials ever since and what is their latest mission hand in hand with one of the biggest luxury brands in the world.

Video: Sally Meeson & Doloresz Katanich