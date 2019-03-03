Shrine displays 1,000 colourful dolls to mark Japan's girls' festival

The used dolls in traditional clothing were donated by households across the country. They are arranged on 100 steps covered with red cloth at Juunisho Shrine in Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Many visitors took photos in front of the dolls, and enjoyed sweet rice cakes called "hina-arare" that are eaten during the festival. They were also served "amazake," a sweet drink made from fermented rice.

A woman who came with her family says her two daughters are happy to see the dolls that are beautifully displayed, and that she wants to celebrate the festival at home as well.