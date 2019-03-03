Mafia "super fugitive" arrested in Naples

A mafia "super fugitive" has been arrested in Naples after more than 14 years on the run.

Marco Di Lauro, 38, was peacefully detained on Saturday at his apartment in the southern Italian city.

Di Lauro had been on the run since escaping a police raid in 2004 known as the "night of the handcuffs".

Pictures showed Di Lauro being brought to the police station in Naples by car, with a police helicopter overhead. Dozens of people gathered outside shouting "Well done, well done".

An international arrest warrant was issued for him in 2006, and he was second on Italy's most-wanted list after Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

Di Lauro's father Paolo is said to have inspired one of the characters in the television drama Gomorrah. He's been in prison since 2005 and Marco had reportedly taken over the running of his clan.

At least 130 people were killed in a bloody power struggle after the Amato-Pagano clan split from the Di Lauro clan in 2004.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed a "very important operation" and said there would be "no respite for criminals."