The week in numbers

1.9 trillion euros that is the estimated amount that Germany gained by adopting the single currency. A new study found that German and Dutch citizens are the only real winners of the euros introduction in 1999. For almost every other member it has been a serious drag on economic growth.

Five is the number of Polish Parties that have joined together for a pro-EU push in the upcoming European elections. Known as the European Coalition, they announced they want to ensure a “good and worthy representation” for Poland in the next European Parliament and to prevent the country from “gravitating eastward.

20 degrees Celsius in London and Brussels and 19 degrees in Paris -- Western Europe has been enjoying record-high temperature this winter. But the major downside to this? Air pollution. A number of cities across Europe issued air pollution warnings.