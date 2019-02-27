Why wouldn't you want a screen on your hat or handbag?

If you don't have enough screens in your life already, Chinese technology company Royole has the answer.

The start-up showed off some of its flexible gear at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, including screens designed to fit on your hat or handbag.

Also available in its portfolio is a foldable Android phone with a 7.8 inch screen, priced from around $1,300 since late 2018.

Foldable phones promise the screen of a small tablet in a pocket-sized device.

"The FlexPai, the first foldable phone on the market, it's right here in the booth at MWC. People can touch it, people can play with it. It's the first foldable phone available for the public out there," said Robert Thomas, Product and Operations Manager of Royole Europe, at the brand's stand at the annual tech fair.

Royole has also developed a full-colour, ultra-thin display that according to Thomas is thinner than paper. With a thickness of just 0.01 millimetres and a total resolution of 1920x1440, the liquid and shock resistant display is made of a plastic material with a bending radius of 1.0 millimetres, which allows it to be folded in almost any possible way.

Royole, which was created in 2012 in Fremont, California, United States, with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, has also partnered Airbus to develop flexible electronic technology for aeronautics.