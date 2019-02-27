Watch again: British PM Theresa May takes questions in parliament ahead of Brexit debate

British Prime Minister Theresa May took questions in parliament on Wednesday afternoon ahead of another crucial evening where lawmakers have their say on Brexit and be given their chance to vote on possible alternative routes.

You can watch PMQs again by clicking on the player above.

Here's what has happened so far:

Scotland's SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said it will move an amendment to rule out no-deal Brexit under "any circumstances" and warns "a recession worse than the 2008 financial crisis"

Debate over Labour's handling of the anti-semitism row has reared its head again, with Theresa May calling for Labour to suspend Chris Williamson, the MP who reportedly said the party was "too apologetic".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says a Bank of England forecast says there is a chance of the UK dipping into a recession.

Green MP Caroline Lucas says in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the organisation of medical supplies is going to be handed to a company who were responsible for KFC running out of chicken supplies in the UK.