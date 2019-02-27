Syrian civilians arrive at screening centre as they flee last ISIS stronghold

Hundreds of men, women and children, including supporters of the so-called Islamic State (IS), continued to arrive at an open-air medical screening centre in the Syrian desert on Tuesday.

The volunteer medical aid group Free Burma Rangers have been treating hundreds of injured people every day as they arrive from Baghouz, the final pocket of IS territory.

Many have old injuries for which they were unable to get treatment in Baghouz.

The new arrivals came on convoys of trucks through a humanitarian corridor from Baghouz, which is near the Iraqi border.

They were escorted by gun-mounted pick-up trucks belonging to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters.

The SDF have delayed their final assault on the remaining militants inside Baghouz until the civilians have left.