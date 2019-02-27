Raw Politics in full: May under pressure, Trump meets Kim and 'running hijabs'

'Awesome' potential

US President Donald Trump dangles economic rewards before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — as Europe watches from the sidelines.

In a meeting between the two leaders, Trump commended North Korea, saying: "I think that your country has tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited".

The two leaders met in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday for the US-North Korean summit.

The main focus of the Vietnam summit is a push for North Korea to proceed with denuclearisation.

A potential deal includes the US lifting some sanctions on Pyongyang in exchange for North Korea closing a major nuclear facility.

Backing down

A public outcry leads French retailer Decathlon to cancel plans to sell running hijabs.

While the firm initially chose to stand by the product, it decided to remove it after serious backlash from French politicians and civilians.

A spokesman for the company, Xavier Rivoire, said it was not going to offer the running hijab "at this time".

The company sells hijabs in its Moroccan stores, but French politicians said the "running hijab" violated the secular values of France.

Strings attached

With the Brexit clock ticking down, British Prime Minister Theresa May is under serious pressure to present a plan to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

However, Europe could agree to extend the Brexit deadline — but with conditions.

In a speech to the House of Commons on Tuesday, May offered a “short, limited extension to article 50” past the original date of March 29 if parliament votes against her withdrawal agreement and votes against a no-deal Brexit.

However, many are worried that this extension may just be postponing the inevitable — a no-deal Brexit.

