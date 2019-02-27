Former Spanish PM Rajoy gives evidence at Catalan separatist trial

Former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been giving evidence at the trial of 12 Catalan separatist leaders over their involvement in an independence bid in 2017.

Rajoy, who was in office at the time of the events, told the court on Wednesday that there is no way his government would have authorised a referendum, nor even talks about such a move.

Therefore, he said, the poll that took place could not be considered a legal referendum.

He said no prime minister of any country like Spain could accept the liquidation of its constitution.

Rajoy said that the Catalan leaders were aware of his position.

"They were fully aware that I was not going to authorise a referendum to liquidate the sovereignty of Spain," he told the court.

"I have spent many years in political life, I have participated in many pacts, I like dialogue, but you have to respect the rules of the game."

His centre-right government sent thousands of anti-riot police to Catalonia, who used rubber bullets and batons to try to stop the independence ballot on October 1, 2017.

On that decision, Rajoy said he said it was an "exceptional situation" and that the police were defending themselves and the Constitution.

He added that it was "the first time we had to implement Article 155 of the Constitution" (allowing the central government to take direct control).