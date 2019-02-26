European Parliament Justice Committee approves EU copyright compromise

A directive to reform European copyright rules has made it past another legislative hurdle.

The European Parliament's Justice Committee voted in favour of a compromise hammered out last week between EU governments.

After two years of negotiations, the compromise was finalised last week.

The proposed legislation would require digital platforms to pay content creators for using their work.

However, it has been controversial, with some claiming it goes too far in the direction on censorship and could inhibit innovation.

Tech giants such as Google have also opposed it, as they will face large licensing fees for republishing news content.

The European Parliament will have the final say in a vote by the end of March.