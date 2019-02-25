Dramatic video shows British Airways plane swaying violently amid landing attempt

A British Airways flight was forced to abort its landing at Gibraltar Airport on Monday afternoon, amid strong winds in the area.

Dramatic video shows the flight, BA492, from London, rocking violently back and forth as it attempted to land in Gibraltar.

The pilot eventually aborted the landing and diverted to Malaga instead.

"At no point was there a risk to safety," a British Airways spokesperson told Euronews.

"Due to strong winds in the Gibraltar area, our pilots decided to land in Malaga as a precaution."

"The flight landed safely and passengers left the aircraft normally."