London council ridiculed for 'rubbish' Brexit reassurance message

London's Tower Hamlets Council had innocent intentions when it launched its Brexit "reassurance campaign," sending the clear message to the UK capital's European residents: "This is your home too."

But some might say the distribution of its campaign materials was, well, a little off.

Comedian Milo Edwards was first to note the potential issue with the picture placement.

"Now, call me crazy, but maybe the garbage trucks weren't the best place for the 'EU citizens, this is your home!' ads," he wrote.

And a number of people on social media agreed.

"Love the arrows pointing towards the *business* end," one Twitter user joked.

"Who signs off on these bright ideas?" asked another.

Some people were less amused.

"...it is just a new low and makes me feel just sick to the bones," one user wrote. "Feeling indeed very welcome on the side of waste lorries."

"Ever heard about 'context', 'juxtaposition', 'meaning'?"

At the time of writing, Edwards' tweet had been liked more than a thousand times and garnered dozens of replies.

Amid the reaction, Tower Hamlets also tweeted its response, saying the campaign had been "well received by many EU residents."

Commenting on the decision to place the posters on the side of a bin lorry, the council said that doing so was "a fraction of the cost of expensive commercial billboards — saving taxpayers' money!"

The3million group, which lobbies for the rights of EU nationals in the UK, also spoke up in support of the campaign.

"We see the funny side too," the group wrote on Twitter. "But on a serious note, we congratulate Tower Hamlets Council for this initiative to raise awareness, which is vital."