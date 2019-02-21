Victims of Ukraine's deadly revolution remembered five years on

Five years on, Ukraine has been remembering those who lost their lives during the country's revolution.

Ukraine's president Petro Poroshenko and EU chief Donald Tusk visited a memorial to commemorate the victims.

The revolution happened after protesters hit the streets to demonstrate against the government's sudden decision to pull out of signing an association agreement with the European Union.

It turned deadly when security forces killed scores of protesters in Kyiv from February 18 to 20, 2014.

President Viktor Yanukovych then fled to Russia and a pro-European leadership was installed in the country.