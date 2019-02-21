Tour de France 2021: Copenhagen to host start of world's biggest bike race

The world’s best city for cycling will host the start of the planet’s biggest bike race, it was confirmed today.

Copenhagen will fire the starting gun for the Tour de France in 2021.

City chiefs say it will be the biggest sporting event ever held in Denmark.

The opening stage — on July 2 — will be a 13-kilometre time trial around Copenhagen, which was chosen as the most cycling-friendly city in the world.

The next two days of racing will also be in Denmark. A 190-kilometre route from Roskilde to Nyborg and then a 170-kilometre stage from Vejle to Sønderborg the following day.

Frank Jensen, Mayor of Copenhagen, said: “It is a tremendous honour to host the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 2021!

“The best cycling city in the world welcomes the greatest cycling race in the world.

“The Grand Depart in 2021 will be the biggest sporting event ever held in Denmark.

“We look forward to celebrating together and showing the world our passion: the Tour de France and our unique bicycling culture.”