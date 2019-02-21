Raw Politics: Trump will block re-entry of radicalised US woman

In direct conflict with an ultimatum given to European leaders just days ago, the White House will not allow a radicalised US citizen to return to the country for prosecution.

On Monday, Donald Trump threatened to release 800 fighters IS fighters captured in Syria if their home countries in Europe refused to take them back to be tried.

Only a few days later, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Hoda Muthana, an Alabama woman who left the US to join the so-called Islamic State, will not be allowed to return and stand trial. Trump took to Twitter saying this move was made under his direct authority.

