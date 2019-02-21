Raw Politics: Corbyn's response to MP exits, unicorn protesters, and today's Brexit talks

Today in the Brexit Brief:

Jeremy Corbyn responded to the handful of Labour MPs who recently split from the party. The party leader called on them to step down from their positions in Parliament and “put themselves up for election”.

Protesters dressed as unicorns greeted Theresa May when she arrived in Brussels this morning for the latest round of Brexit discussions. In their fantastical costumes, the protesters criticized May for chasing a compromise they don’t believe exists.

May too said she is “saddened” by the choice of her Conservative colleagues to break off from the party.

Who’s the prime minister? The Commission president got a little mixed up this morning when a journalist called Theresa May as “prime minister”. Juncker, ex-PM of Luxembourg, responded in May's place before correcting himself saying: “I was a prime minister."

A joint statement from Juncker and May released Wednesday said the pair "agreed to talk again before the end of the month" among other commitments.

