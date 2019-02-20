Trump and Kim become Hanoi style icons ahead of summit

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have become Hanoi's latest style icons ahead of their summit in the Vietnam capital.

Locals are asking barbers for Trump's particular shade of orange blonde locks and Kim's distinctive cut.

At a barbershop down a small alley, 66-year-old Le Phuc Hai waited patiently for the bleach he had applied to turn his naturally black hair into the strawberry blonde sported by the US president.

"I really like Donald Trump so I want to have Donald Trump's hairstyle," said Hai, a taxi driver.

In the next chair along sat 9-year-old To Gia Huy, who got the nickname "Un" for his striking similarity to the North Korean leader.

Huy said he was excited that Kim was coming to Hanoi and there might be a chance he could see him in person.

Hai and Huy are among a dozen customers who have come to hairdresser Le Tuan Duong to have their hair cut like the leaders. Until the summit finishes on February 28, Duong is offering free Trump and Kim haircuts.

"Hanoi is a city of peace," he said.

"When Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit."

He added that Kim's hairstyle shows youth while Trump's displays power — Kim's was the most popular choice among customers.