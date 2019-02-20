Three MPs resign from UK Conservatives to join breakaway Independent Group

Three MPs have resigned from the UK's ruling Conservative Party to join a breakaway political group. Vocal Brexit critics Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen all signed a joint letter of resignation on Wednesday morning.

“Brexit has re-defined the Conservative Party – undoing all the efforts to modernise it. There has been a dismal failure to stand up to the hard line ERG which operates openly as a party within a party, publicly and privately funded, with its own leader, whip and policy," said the MPs.

Prime Minister Theresa May was accused of "recklessly marching the country to the cliff edge of no deal" in the letter and presenting a "false binary choice" between her Brexit deal and a no deal Brexit.

Soubry, Wollaston and Allen said the government had made no effort to build bridges within the Conservative Party over Brexit.

“Instead of seeking to heal the divisions or to tackle the underlying causes of Brexit, the priority was to draw up ‘red lines’,” they said. “The 48% were not only sidelined, they were alienated."

They will join the Independent Group founded on Monday by opposition MPs who had decided to quit the Labour Party.

The Independent Group will now have 11 MPs under its name.