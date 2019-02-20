Raw Politics in full: More conservative MPs resign, Juncker-Orbán feud and battle of the bands

On tonight's episode of Raw Politics:

Jumping ship

Days after a group of Labour MP's quit their own party, three Tory MP's follow suit to join their ranks.

The resigned MPs attacked Theresa May's “dismal failure” to stand up to hardline Brexiteers, before making an open bid for other like-minded MPs to come and join them.

Blaming Brexit

Does Europe bear responsibility for new political fault lines opening in the UK? Our panel discusses the effects of the EU's hard line on Brexit.

Family Feud

Infighting erupts within the EU's biggest political group.

Jean Claude-Juncker called out the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán for the poster campaign launched on Tuesday which attacked the European Commission president. Juncker accused Orbán of lying and said the European People’s Party doesn’t need Orbán or the votes of his Fidesz party.

Battle of the bands

A week after British billionaire Richard Branson announced plans to host a massive concert in Venezuela to raise funds for humanitarian aid, embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro revealed he will be hosting a rival concert.

Scared Straight

The Netherland's launched a Brexit monster last week to help companies assess the impact that the UK leaving the EU will have on their businesses. The furry blue creature has already proved effective with 10 times more companies taking the test.