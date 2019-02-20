Live updates: ISIS citizenship, France anti-Semitism and UK Labour crisis

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

ISIS citizenship: The family of a teenager who fled the UK to marry a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria is “disappointed” that the Home Office intends to remove her British citizenship.

France anti-Semitism:Thousands of people rallied across France after a surge of anti-Semitic attacks in recent weeks that culminated on Tuesday with vandals daubing swastikas and anti-Jewish slogans on dozens of graves in a Jewish cemetery.

UK Labour crisis:An eighth MP from the UK's Labour Party resigned on Tuesday night and joined the "Independent Group".

