Watch Live: US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in Brussels after meeting with EU officials

Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference with other members of US Congress in Brussels after the NATO Parliamentary Assembly where she met with members of the Belgian government and officials from the European Union.
- Nancy Pelosi reaffirms commitment to forging strong relationships with Nato and the European Union, despite tensions between both institutions and US President Donald Trump.
- New York Congressman Gregory Meeks says EU and US "united" in same values despite "squabbles" in recent months
- EU and US "joined together with blood" despite "rivalry", says California Congresswoman Jackie Speier
- US officials 'thank' Vladimir Putin for uniting two camps together and urge collaboration against Russian and Chinese security threats