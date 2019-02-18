Watch: 'Things are very bad' — Venezuelan crisis through the eyes of a 7-year old

Josmeli, 7, says things are "very bad" in Caracas, but that is not deterring her from her dream of being a doctor one day.

However, she is already coming to realise that she might need to leave Venezuela to help cure sick people.

“Do you want to be a doctor here in Venezuela or do you want to leave the country?” asked Euronews reporter Anelise Borges.

“I want to leave Venezuela,” answered Josmeli.

“Where do you want to go?” Borges added. “China,” Josmeli quickly answered.

Josmeli lives in an affordable housing complex built by Nicolas Maduro’s administration but says she wishes Maduro would “stop fighting” but because she doesn’t believe things will change.

"If you could talk to President Maduro. What would you tell him? " asked Borges.

"That he doesn’t fight for the country," answered the 7-year-old. "There are many countries that don’t have presidents"