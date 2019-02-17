Venezuela’s self-declared president mobilises volunteers to fetch US humanitarian aid

Venezuela's opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido has promised to organise brigades of volunteers to ensure international aid reaches the country’s population, unless the Venezuelan army does the job itself.

“The message to the Armed Forces of Venezuela ,” he told supporters in Caracas. “Is that there are seven days for the humanitarian aid to come in. One week for them to do the right thing. We are authorizing the humanitarian aid to enter.”

The United States has flown in food and medical supplies to neighbouring Colombia -but it’s been blocked by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, who sees the operation as a political manoeuvre designed to oust him from power.

Guaido’s representatives claim millions of Venezuelans can be mobilised to go to the border and bring back the aid.