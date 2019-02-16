Watch live: Tense scenes in Albania amid anti-government protests

Thousands of protesters have hit the streets of the Albanian capital Tirana to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Some of them broke through a police cordon by throwing petrol bombs and flares and then began trying to smash down the doors of Rama's office.

They were also seen trying to dismantle scaffolding that protects an illuminated canopy, a piece of artwork dear to Rama.

The protest, organised by the opposition, want Rama to step down amid allegations of corruption.

Tear gas was thrown from above on the rioters, who were using metal rods to try to break the doors.

Rama, who won a second term as Albania's PM in 2017, announced he wouldn't be in Tirana for the protests.