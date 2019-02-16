Police arrest on-the-run 'Tarzan' after staking out forest hideout

He’s the Italy-based criminal whose forest hideout earned him the nickname Tarzan.

The 50-year-old used a rope to swing over a ravine and access the woodland lair — hidden in a Sicilian nature reserve — according to local media reports.

Now, however, police have caught up with him.

The man, sentenced to eight years in prison for sexual violence and mistreatment of his wife, had been on the run since November last year.

Officers arrested him after tracking him leaving the hideout and travelling to visit his mother.