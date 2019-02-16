"Downfall" star, Bruno Ganz, dies aged 77

The Swiss actor, Bruno Ganz, who played Hitler in the 2004 film "Downfall" has died at the age of 77.

He was Switzerland's most famous actor and was known for his roles in German cinema and theatre as well as English-language films such as "The Manchurian Candidate."

Perhaps his best known film Downfall, or "Der Untergang" in German, told the of story of Adolf Hitler's last few days. It made more than 80 million euros at the box office and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Bruno Ganz also made notable appearances in "The Boys from Brazil" and the 2008 film "The Baader Meinhof Complex."

His last role was in Lars von Trier's "The House that Jack Built" which was filmed last year.

He died at his home in Zurich on Friday night.