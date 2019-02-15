Live: Spain braces for snap election, Trump to declare emergency over wall, Venezuela crisis

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Spain braces for snap election: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to call early general elections during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting in Madrid. The reports of a snape lection follow a budget defeat in Parliament on Wednesday.

Trump to declare emergency over wall: US President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency to fund his planned border wall with Mexico and sign a border security bill to avert a government shutdown, the White House said on Thursday.

Venezuela crisis: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government stepped up a legal battle against efforts to oust the opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday. The opposition meanwhile said the international community had pledged more than $100 million in humanitarian aid for the country.

