Spain edges towards early elections as budget proposal rejected

Spain's parliament rejected the government's preliminary 2019 budget on Wednesday which could push Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez into calling an early national election.

Citing government and socialist party sources on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Sanchez's socialist government had plans to announce a snap election if its budget was voted down.

The sources said no date had been set for a vote, but that April 14 was most likely, followed by April 28. Spanish news agency EFE published similar reports on Sunday.

Sanchez's socialist PSOE party holds less than a quarter of seats in parliament and needed support from the smaller regional parties to get the budget passed.

But the Catalan parties, the Catalan Republican Left and Catalan European Democratic party, joined the centre-right and conservatives in voting down the proposal in a major blow to Sanchez.

The Catalan parties said last Friday they would against the budget as they were unhappy with the government’s refusal to consider or discuss an independence referendum for their region.

The vote came at a time of deepened divisions between Catalonia and Madrid. The trial of 12 Catalan separatists, charged with rebellion for declaring independence in 2017, began on Tuesday.

In total, 191 ministers voted against the budget and 158 were in favour, with one abstention.

An official in the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday that Sanchez would speak publically after chairing a cabinet meeting on Friday.

"The decision of the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will be made known after the end of the meeting," the official said, without clarifying what the decision would be about.

Conservative People’s Party leader Pablo Casado called the budget defeat “a de facto confidence vote against Pedro Sanchez.”

While Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told reporters: “This shows that the right wing in this country is intent on blocking social progress.”