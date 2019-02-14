Watch live: UK parliament holds debate on Brexit

The UK parliament is debating Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union, as the date for the country to leave the bloc nears.

May is seeking changes to her deal with Brussels after it was rejected by a record majority in parliament last month.

She has said she wants to bring a revised deal back to parliament for a vote later in February.

In the session today, which you can watch live in the player above, May is asking parliament to "reiterate its support for the approach to leaving the EU (European Union) expressed by this House on 29 January 2019 and notes that discussions between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop are ongoing."

Speaker John Bercow will also select amendments to the deal for MPs to vote on tonight.

You can see the full list of the amendments that have been tabled here:

The House of Commons said Bercow had "provisially chosen" three amendments to be put up for a vote:

Amendment A by Jeremy Corbyn, which calls on the government to give parliament a vote on a revised deal or a chance to express its opinion next by February 27;

Amendment I by Ian Blackford, which calls on the government to delay Brexit and extend the negotiating period by at least three months;

Amendment E by Anna Soubry, which calls on the government to publish, within seven days, its latest analysis on the impact of a no-deal Brexit on business and trade.

The vote on the amendments is set to take place at 6 p.m. CET.

To find out how voting works in the UK parliament, click on the video below: