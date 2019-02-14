Live: Brexit debate, Venezuela crisis, Spain faces early election

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Theresa May faces Valentine's Day showdown in UK parliament: British Prime Minister Theresa May returns to parliament to seek renewed backing for her plan to renegotiate her Brexit deal with Brussels, with just 43 days until the UK is set to leave the EU on March 29 and amid warnings over the risks of a disorderly exit.

Venezuelan President Maduro accuses US of trying to install 'puppet government': Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Euronews the US has tried to impose a "puppet government" in Venezuela, but that the "coup d'état... has already failed". He told Euronews' Anelise Borges that Washington had used "all its political, diplomatic and economic power to try to impose a puppet government in Venezuela. A thing never seen before in our history”.

Spain a step closer to early elections as budget proposal rejected: Spain's parliament rejected the government's preliminary 2019 budget on Wednesday which could push Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez into calling an early national election. Citing government and socialist party sources on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Sanchez's minority socialist government had plans to announce a snap election if its budget was voted down.