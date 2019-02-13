Former boxer who hit police in 'Yellow Vest' protest gets year-long jail sentence

A former French boxing champion who assaulted police during a "Gilets Jaunes" (Yellow vest) protest was handed a year-long firm jail sentence by a Paris court on Wednesday.

Christophe Dettinger, 37, was also given an 18-month suspended sentence in addition to jail time.

He was filmed on 5 January assaulting police blocking protesters on a bridge over the river Seine and punched two officers.

Dettinger, who is a twice national light-heavyweight champion, handed himself into police custody two days after the incident. He said at the hearing that he was ashamed and committed a “mistake” out of anger at police “beating” protesters.

His case divided public opinion, some saw him as a hero for protecting protesters against police action, while others have condemned Dettinger's violence.

A website was set up to raise funds for the former boxer and received more than €114,000 but the page was shut down after criticism that it condoned violence against police.

The "Yellow vest" anti-government protests have been ongoing since mid-November last year and have often turned violent, causing damage to shops and famous monuments.

The amount of protesters taking to the streets has dwindled somewhat however, they continue every weekend.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday another 1,400 protesters are awaiting trial.

One of the movement's leading figures, Eric Drouet, will appear in court on Friday on charges of illegally organising a protest.