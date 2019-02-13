Watch: British political rivals lay differences aside to share tributes to footballer Gordon Banks

In a rare move for British politics, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn laid aside their differences on Wednesday to pay a shared tribute to the late footballer Gordon Banks.

Banks, the English World Cup-winning goalkeeper, died on Tuesday, aged 81.

"He was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time," Corbyn said in a tribute in parliament on Wednesday.

"Seventy-three caps for England, including playing in every single game during the victorious 1966 World Cup campaign, which I remember with joy."

Finding some rare common ground with her political rival, May also sent condolences to Banks' next of kin.

"Like the right honourable gentleman [Corbyn], I am old enough to remember the 1966 World Cup," she said.

Amid laughter from her fellow MPs, May went on to joke: "Now let's be honest in this House, I think that's important."

Turning back to her tribute, she added: "He was regarded as one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, but I also know that he did a lot of community work in his local area as well."

"And I know members from all sides of the House would like to join me in paying tribute to him," she said, with Corbyn nodding in agreement.