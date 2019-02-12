Gordon Banks: England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper dies aged 81

Gordon Banks, who won the 1966 World Cup with England, has died aged 81.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight," a statement from his family read.

"We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him."

Banks was between the sticks when England beat West Germany in July 1966 at Wembley, the Three Lions’ last major triumph.

He went on to make 73 caps for England and turned out nearly 200 times for Stoke City.

His playing career was cut short by a car crash that cost him the sight in one eye.

Banks was regarded as one of the best-ever goalkeepers and his stop from Brazil’s Pele in 1970 became known as the “save of the century”.