Trump supporter accused of shoving journalists at El Paso rally

A man attending President Donald Trump's rally Monday night in El Paso, Texas, entered the press area and went after journalists, appearing to shove multiple people and cameras before being escorted out of the venue.

"F--k the media," the man, who was not immediately identified, could be heard shouting in footage from the incident.

BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was among those attacked. A BBC spokesman said in a statement that Skeans "was violently pushed and shoved by a member of the crowd while covering a President Trump rally in Texas last night."

"The man was removed by security and Ron is fine," the statement continued. "The President could see the incident and checked with us that all was ok. It is clearly unacceptable for any of our staff to be attacked for doing their job."

As the man was being escorted out of the arena, Trump asked, "You alright? Everything OK?"

As is the case at many Trump rallies, the president did take time out of his speech to criticize the media and what he deems "fake news."

During one riff on Monday, Trump complained of coverage of his administration, saying that "no matter what we do, they figure out a way to make it" negative. Booing ensued from the crowd.

In another segment, Trump claimed that "some of the most dishonest people in media are the so-called fact checkers." The crowd rained down additional jeers.

It is common for crowds at Trump rallies to turn toward the press pen in the back of the venue and heckle journalists and cameramen, or break out in chants such as "CNN sucks."

The president has called journalists the "enemy of the people." Many have urged him to tone down his verbal attacks on the press.