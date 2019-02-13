Raw Politics in full: Venezuela, Spanish budget, and Pompeo in Warsaw

'Huge mistake'

Nicolas Maduro has lashed out at European nations, claiming that they are "blindly" following the United States' decision to officially recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

The US and a handful of EU member states joined other nations in calling for a new presidential election in the country.

Snap election

Following a crushing budget defeat, it is thought Spain's Socialist government will call a snap general election.

It would be the country's third general election in less than four years.

Eastern courtship

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued his trip in Eastern Europe, attending a summit in Warsaw alongside other global figures. The summit focused on establishing peace in the Middle East.

Pompeo's trips to Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland came with a message to the countries' governments — a reminder to stay vigilant in the face of what the US perceives to be Russian interference.