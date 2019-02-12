BREAKING NEWS

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra welcome 1st child together

64th International Film Festival of San Sebastian : Photocall
@ Copyright :
Claude Medale Getty Images
By Gina Vivinetto with TODAY Lifestyle
"Pretty Woman" star Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Gere, have welcomed their first child together — a baby boy!

The newlyweds welcomed their son, whose name is unknown, in New York City several days ago. A rep for the 69-year-old actor confirmed the news to TODAY.

It's the second child for both mom and dad. Richard shares a 19-year-old son, Homer, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Alejandra shares a son, Albert, 6, with her ex-husband, businessman Govind Friedland.

Richard and Alejandra (formerly Silva) tied the knot in April 2018 after several years of dating. The couple revealed they were expecting last September when Alejandra shared a photo of the Dalai Lama blessing her baby bump.

"Just a few moments ago ... Getting blessings for our precious to come ... We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama," she captioned the since-deleted pic.

In December, the mom-to-be shared another photo of her baby bump, gushing, "I'm so happy."

Richard reportedly wooed his future bride by repeatedly sending her flowers until she agreed to a date.

"I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be?" the actor gushed to Hola! magazine last year shortly after the two said "I do."

"I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook — and who makes the best salads in the world!" he added.

Congratulations, Richard and Alejandra, on your sweet new baby boy!

