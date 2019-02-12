Movie stars and British royalty mix at BAFTAs

Real royalty met acting royalty at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the winners after the ceremony.

The UK's Prince William and his wife Catherine met actor and director Bradley Cooper, director Spike Lee, "The Favourite" stars Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek.

Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The 72nd BAFTAs ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown and Jimmy Choo heels to the event.