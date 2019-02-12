First Read's Morning Clips: Negotiators reach border deal

TRUMP AGENDA: Negotiators reach border deal

Here's the latest on the deal to avert a shutdown, including some money for new border fencing but not a concrete wall.

Last night, it was Trump v. Beto in El Paso.

The White House is working on a plan to redirect unspent federal dollars to fund Trump's all. But it's sure to run into controversy.

Sean Hannity is not happy with the border deal.

Michael Cohen is citing medical reasons for another delay of his congressional testimony.

A new Washington Post-Scharr poll looks at the trust Americans place in Robert Mueller and the investigation he's leading.

Former Trump aide Cliff Sims is suing him.

Huh. The National Enquirer's parent firm asked if it needed to register as a foreign agent.

DEM AGENDA: Omar apologizes

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar is apologizing after a series of tweets about the pro-Israel lobby that many called anti-Semitic.

Out: Republicans loving to hate Pelosi. In: Republicans loving to hate Dem freshman women.

Republicans aren't quite twisting the knife in Virginia yet.

2020: Mark Kelly announces AZ-SEN bid

Iowa Democrats are laying out a new "virtual caucus" option for next year, NBC's Vaughn Hillyard notes.

The New York Times reports on Kirsten Gillibrand's "unabashedly feminist campaign."

NBC's Ben Kamisar has a first look at Seth Moulton's foreign policy speech today.

And Kamisar also looks at how "I'm not running" sometimes turns out to be a broken promise for 2020 types.

Bill DeBlasio is heading to New Hampshire.

Mark Kelly isrunning for Senate in Arizona.