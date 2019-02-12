Bulgarian whistle-blower: "working conditions in Bulgaria sometimes worse than in south-east Asia"

Georgi Medarov says he has inside information about the working practices and conditions inside the textile industry across Bulgaria.

Speaking to Euronews' Hans von der Brelie, Medarov claims a ''grey economy' continues to flourish across Bulgaria, insisting social contributions often go unpaid. He also explains how workers are frequently pressured into not taking sick leave and forced to do excessive overtime.

During months of research across the country Medarov, who works for the international Clean Clothes Campaign, an organisation lobbying for better working conditions in textile industry around the world, says he interviewed countless workers in Bulgaria.

