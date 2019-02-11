All the must-see looks from the 2019 Grammys red carpet

All of music's hottest stars are gathered together in their Sunday best, which can only mean one thing: It's the Grammys red carpet!

From gorgeous gowns and dresses to trendy fashion choices, here are all the must-see looks.

Camila Cabello

Jon Kopaloff

Pink, sparkles and an open back? We'd expect nothing less of the "Havana" singer!

Ashlee Simpson

Jon Kopaloff

With silver sequins and gray feathers, this jumpsuit is making a statement on the red carpet.

Florida Georgia Line

VALERIE MACON

Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line pose with their wives in slick, gold-flecked suits.

Alessia Cara

Jordan Strauss

The "Songs to Your Beautiful" songstress looked glam in a laser cut-out black dress paired with the perfect red lip.

Joy Villa

Jordan Strauss

Never one to shy away from controversy, Joy Villa's dress came complete with a political slogan, barbed wire detail across the shoulder and "Make America Great Again" handbag.