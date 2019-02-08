Seven sustainable wonders of the world are on display in India

Art can be an incredibly effective medium for raising awareness about environmental issues. Particularly when you create art from the very materials concerned.

Plastic waste can spread the word about endangered animals and recycled cardboard can be a form of art, too. Now, as part of an initiative called 'Clean India', seven artists used scrap metal to recreate famous monuments of the world in New Delhi.

The eco-friendly tourist attraction known as the "Seven Wonders of the World" features metal versions of the Taj Mahal, the Statue of Liberty, and the Eiffel Tower among others.

The Indian capital's South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) converted a landfill site into a park to house the replicas and it operates with renewable energy. The SDMC provided materials from scrap yards to make these sculptures. The initiative is aimed at spreading awareness about discarded materials in the city.

The park opens to the public in the second week of February.

Click on the video above to learn more about the art pieces.