Watch: Female lawmakers cheer record number of women in US Congress

Female lawmakers broke into raucous applause during Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address as the US president highlighted record numbers of women in Congress.

A Democrat-organised action saw a number of female lawmakers wear white to the annual speech to honour the legacy of women’s suffrage in the US.

In one of the most memorable moments of the night, the women stood and cheered, chanting "USA, USA", when Trump turned his attention to the growing role of women in the workforce and in politics.

"All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before — and exactly one century after Congress passed the Constitutional Amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than ever before," Trump said.

There are currently 102 women serving in the House of Representatives of whom 89 are Democrats.

