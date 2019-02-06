Live: US State of the Union, Brexit, Catalan leaders' trial

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

US State of the Union: President Donald Trump delivered his annual State of the Union address in which he outlined the details of the planned wall on the US-Mexico border, saying it would be a "see-through steel barrier -- not just a simple concrete wall."

Trump also confirmed upcoming meetings with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un at the end of February in Vietnam.

Theresa May continues Northern Ireland tour: UK Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP, the party that has propped up her government since she lost her parliamentary majority in a 2017 snap election. Foster said on Tuesday the Irish backstop was "toxic to those of us living in Northern Ireland.

Catalan leaders return to trial: Nine Catalan leaders currently in prison on charges of sedition, rebellion, and misuse of public funds, will go trial in Madrid. It comes following a failed declaration of independence of their region.

Follow our updates here: